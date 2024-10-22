US in Talks With Asian Nations to Deploy Small Nuclear Reactors

(Bloomberg) -- The US is in talks with several Southeast Asian nations about deploying small modular nuclear reactors, as global interest in the low-carbon energy source increases.

American officials have discussed the matter with their Philippine, Singaporean, and Thai counterparts, said Andrew Light, assistant secretary of energy for international affairs at the Department of Energy. The US can “provide a government-to-government discussion on what is the current array” of SMRs, he told reporters at the Singapore International Energy Week conference on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia, home to more than half a billion people, is looking at nuclear power as a way to meet rapidly growing energy needs, while also reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The Philippines aims to have its first nuclear power plant by 2032, while Vietnam and Indonesia are also considering adopting the technology.

Unlike traditional nuclear reactors, which are enormous facilities that take years to construct, SMRs are much smaller and can be built at factories, delivered by truck or train, then assembled on-site, saving time and money. While several US companies are developing the technology, it hasn’t yet been deployed at scale, commercially.

Light said he had discussions with officials in Singapore, which is considering building a modular reactor. Officials also met with peers from Thailand, which is in the process of renewing its agreement with the US to share non-weapon nuclear equipment, he said.

