GE Vernova Will Remove Some Turbine Blades Near Nantucket

(Bloomberg) -- GE Vernova will remove some turbine blades and strengthen others at an offshore wind farm near Nantucket, Massachusetts, after a high-profile failure earlier this year, the company said Wednesday.

“GE Vernova intends to remove some blades from the Vineyard Wind farm while strengthening other blades as needed to support the safety and operational readiness of this project,” according to a statement.

During the summer incident, a blade from the Vineyard Wind 1 project washed onto Nantucket shores, shutting beaches and angering residents of the wealthy enclave. The company also experienced a blade failure at an offshore project in the UK.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.