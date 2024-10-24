American Air Lifts Profit Outlook on Gains From Sales Pivot

Travelers at self-service kiosks in the American Airlines check-in area at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. said full-year profit should top analyst expectations despite higher costs, a sign the company’s pivot from an earlier failed sales strategy is gaining traction.

The carrier now expects adjusted earnings of as much as $1.60 per share, the company said a statement as it reported third-quarter results. That’s better than the $1.23 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. American previously forecast a profit of no more than $1.30 a share in 2024.

American also posted an adjusted profit of 30 cents a share in the most recent quarter, beating Wall Street’s expectations for 14 cents.

The improvement marks a sharp turnaround from July, when American cut its earnings projections for a second time this year. It also indicates the carrier may be winning back some of the lucrative corporate business it lost after embracing a misguided strategy to lure corporate travelers that it abandoned after losing major clients.

Still, the carrier continues to grapple with high costs, saying its non-fuel expenses are trending toward the top end of its prior guidance. American’s shares reversed an initial gain, falling 3% before markets opened in New York on Thursday.

American has been challenged this year by an oversupply of airplane seats in the US market, its failed business-travel strategy and disruptions such as the technology outage that affected several US airlines.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom earlier estimated the loss of business travel accounts would reduce revenue by $1.5 billion and weigh on earnings through the rest of 2024.

The carrier rolled back many of the changes to make sure corporate customers and their travel managers have full access to American’s flight schedules and range of fares and to restore loyalty program benefits.

American has taken “aggressive action” to revamp its sales and distribution strategy, renegotiating contracts with a majority of major travel agencies “and many of its top corporate customers,” the carrier said in the statement. It’s also added sales account managers and support staff, but is still working to regain some lost customers.

It created a dedicated help desk for business customers and added new account managers, after decimating its corporate sales staff last year as part of the now-abandoned strategy shift that also cost long-time executive Vasu Raja his job as chief commercial officer.

