China’s CATL Unveils Battery Designed for Hybrid Vehicles

(Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. on Thursday unveiled a new battery designed for hybrid vehicles in an effort to wean more drivers off gasoline-guzzling cars.

The Freevoy battery integrates lithium and sodium technology and offers a 400-kilometer range, with rapid charging that can add 280 kilometers of driving distance in 10 minutes, Gao Huan, CATL’s chief technology officer for electric vehicles in China, said at an event in Beijing.

The battery is also designed to maintain its performance in colder temperatures, answering a key complaint of electric vehicle drivers, he said.

Plug-in hybrids have become increasingly popular in China, offering the benefits of low-cost charging without the anxiety of running out of power. Sales grew to more than 500,000 units in September, comprising 20% of all vehicles sold in the month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

CATL is betting that the Freevoy’s improved performance will lure more buyers away from cars that only offer internal combustion engines, said Lou Jian, marketing general manager. The company also hopes that a bigger battery will mean hybrid drivers spend more time using electricity instead of their backup gasoline engines, he said.

The battery has already been delivered to automakers including Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. and Li Auto Inc., which will use it in four upcoming models, executives said in a video presentation at the event.

