Rwanda Finds Marburg Outbreak Source in Cave-Dwelling Fruit Bats

(Bloomberg) -- Rwanda has identified the source if its first-ever outbreak of the highly virulent Marburg disease from mining conducted in a cave that has fruit bats.

“That’s where we found our index case,” Rwandan Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana said in a briefing Thursday. The focus now is “to ensure that these fruit bats living in caves are not interacting with humans,” and to share sequencing information “that can be useful for other parts of the world where these species are living,” he said.

Genomic sequencing that helps scientists map and understand disease spread shows the origin of Rwanda’s Marburg outbreak points to a jump of the virus from animals to humans, with rapid spread and few mutations.

All mining activity at the specific site has been halted and assessments are being done on the people who’ve worked there to ensure they don’t get ill, he said.

“We’ve brought together different teams from vets, epidemiology, genomic surveillance and lab diagnostics, to test these animals and also people,” Nsanzimana said. “It’s very important for the scientific community to study the animal perspective and humans, but also the environment.”

There have been 63 confirmed cases in Rwanda, making this one of the largest Marburg outbreaks. The disease has killed 15 people, including a number of healthcare workers, since the country’s first case was reported less than a month ago. That brings the case-fatality rate to 23.8%, about a quarter of what’s been recorded in other Marburg outbreaks. As many as 46 people have recovered.

