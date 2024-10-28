Coffee Regions in Vietnam Soaked by Heavy Rain as Harvest Starts

Robusta coffee beans are left to cool down process at the Tran-Q Co. coffee factory in Dong Nai province, Vietnam, on Tuesday, May. 28, 2024. Prices of robusta coffee beans, the variety most often used in instant beverages, have been on a tear. Futures surged about 50% over the past year and at one point this week jumped as much as 7%, the most since 2010. Photographer: Maika Elan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Trami has dumped heavy rain across some parts of Vietnam’s key coffee-growing region, just as the world’s biggest producer of robusta starts harvesting beans.

The provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum in the Central Highlands bore the brunt of the downpour, with some areas getting as much as 160 millimeters (6 inches) of rain since Saturday, according to the local weather bureau. Vietnam’s coffee harvest typically runs from October to April.

Trinh Duc Minh, the chairman of the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association in Dak Lak province — which has the biggest area of coffee plants — said the group was still gathering information from farmers on the impact of rains. Only about 7% of farms in Dak Lak have started harvesting beans, he added.

Trami made landfall north of Da Nang on Sunday, days after the storm hit the Philippines, where it caused widespread flooding and killed at least 116 people. Vietnam is still reeling from the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi, which struck the north in September, destroying rice crops and damaging energy infrastructure.

Vietnam’s coffee association last week forecast production of as much as 27 million bags for the 2024-25 season, compared with an estimate of about 28 million bags from the US Department of Agriculture. Robusta is typically used for instant drinks and espressos.

Trami struck the Philippines early Thursday and then moved inland and into the South China Sea. Initial forecasts had the storm doing a U-turn as it approached Vietnam, but the system held its track and made landfall. The system weakened into a tropical depression overnight.

--With assistance from Manolo Serapio Jr. and Mary Hui.

