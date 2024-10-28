South Africa Gas Producer Raises Land Dispute With Solar Project

Photovoltaic power panels stand at the JUWI 10 MW Solar PV Plant in Evander, South Africa, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Photographer: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Renergen Ltd. accused a solar energy project of “unauthorized construction” in a location where the natural gas producer holds a production right.

Renergen “expressed concerns” over the building of the Springbok Solar project “in an area designated for future natural gas extraction,” the company said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

“In the case of Springbok Solar project, construction commenced without our prior consent or a co-existence agreement,” Renergen said, without naming the developer.

SOLA Group lists the 150-megawatt Springbok project in Virginia, Free State Province, on its website as being under construction. The company wasn’t immediately able to comment.

The dispute highlights South Africa’s transition from dependence on coal to a wider range of technologies including natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy projects. The most industrialized nation on the continent is forecast to add 50 gigawatts of wind and solar stations by 2030 to replace some of the generation from the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel, according to BloombergNEF.

Renergen counts itself as contributing to the nation’s decarbonization path with the production of natural gas that’s rich in helium, which is “essential in fabricating solar panels and wind turbines,” Chief Executive Officer Stefano Marani said in the statement.

Other solar facilities and battery energy storage system facilities are planned within Renergen’s production right area, the company said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.