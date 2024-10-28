There Will Soon Be No Meatpackers Left in NYC’s Historic Meatpacking District

(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s last meatpackers in its storied Meatpacking District are leaving.

Gansevoort Market Inc., one of the city’s longest operating meat markets, will end its lease early to make room for new housing and a potential expansion of the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Located on Little West 12th St., the market currently houses a co-op of seven meat sellers. Their early departure will open up 66,000 square feet (6,132 square meters) to become Gansevoort Square, First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer said Monday at an event sponsored by the Association for a Better New York.

The city’s plan includes up to 600 housing units — about half of which would be affordable housing — as well as 11,200 square feet of public open space and 45,000 square feet for potential development by the Whitney and the High Line. The Whitney has the right of first offer on the site, and an expansion of the museum could include a new gallery and learning spaces, the city said.

The landmarked district, once the center for industrialized meatpacking and distribution in New York, is now mostly home to luxury retailers and boutiques. The meat businesses in the century-old market, many of which are multi-generational, have for a decade been exploring options for new facilities that better meet modern standards for processing and distribution, according to John Jobbagy, president of Gansevoort Market.

“This opportunity has come along at the right time and meets our needs,” he said in a statement. “Our city thrives on advancement and improvement — and we look forward to the creation of new housing for New Yorkers, new open space, and the potential for much more.”

