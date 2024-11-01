Exxon, Chevron Beat Estimates on Higher Permian Oil Production

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. beat analysts’ estimates as rising oil production from the Permian Basin helped offset weaker crude prices.

Exxon’s third-quarter adjusted profit exceeded expectations by a nickel on Friday, while Chevron surpassed estimates by 11 cents. That followed mixed results from European rivals Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE and BP Plc.

A 20% decline in oil prices since early April coupled with a bleak 2025 outlook is testing Big Oil’s ability to stick to buyback commitments dating back to the post-Covid crude rally. While Exxon had ample cash flow to cover such payouts, Chevron’s fell short, forcing the supermajor to rely on borrowing.

Exxon rose 1.1% in pre-market trading. Chevron climbed 2.5%.

Exxon is the best-performing oil major this year, rising more than 15% even as international crude prices declined. North America’s largest energy explorer demonstrated it has more oil and natural gas production growth — and at lower cost — than peers.

Exxon increased dividends for the 42nd consecutive year to 99 cents a share, higher than the 97-cent Bloomberg Dividend Projection.

Exxon was able to “fully fund” dividend payouts and share repurchases with cash flow without resorting to debt, Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells said during an interview.

The company also has a $27 billion cash pile and a net-debt-to-capital ratio of just 5%, leaving it in a “strong position” ahead of any oil-market downturn, she said.

“We have done a lot of work to fundamentally improve the underlying earnings power of the business and that’s going to put us in really good stead,” Mikells said.

Exxon’s fast-growing oil developments in Guyana and the Permian Basin are producing crude for less than $35 a barrel at a time when a barrel fetches more than $70, and Exxon is working on several gas-export projects in Texas, Papua New Guinea and Mozambique. It’s now the biggest producer in the Permian region after its $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earlier this year.

As for Chevron, the explorer expects to close asset sales in Canada, Congo and Alaska by the end of the year as part of a plan to raise as much as $15 billion from divestments by 2028.

The driller also is targeting as much as $3 billion of cost reductions by the end of 2026.

Also See: Chevron Flags Possible US Job Cuts in $3 Billion Cost Cutting

Chevron’s oil and natural gas output increased 7% from a year earlier, with production in the US Permian Basin touching a new quarterly record. It also commenced output from Anchor, the first in a series of new Gulf of Mexico investments.

Third-quarter dividends and buybacks amounted to $7.7 billion, outpacing the period’s $5.6 billion in free cash flow.

Earlier this year, Chevron pledged to repurchase $17.5 billion of shares annually, or about 6% of its market value, making it one of the biggest buybacks in the industry. Management has indicated it’s willing to fund the payout with borrowed money if necessary because the company’s debt is currently well below its medium-term target.

But analysts at Citigroup Inc. said explorers with the highest buybacks such as Chevron and Equinor ASA may “need to reset distributions” in response to lower oil prices. “These negative rate-of-change stories will be seen as an issue for some investors,” Citi’s Alastair Syme wrote in an Oct. 23 note.

Chevron stock has underperformed Exxon this year amid an arbitration battle that’s stalled the $53 billion deal to buy Hess Corp. New projects in the Gulf of Mexico and Kazakhstan will deliver meaningful cash flow from next year but in the meantime Chevron is heavily reliant on the Permian Basin, where about half its position involves stakes in wells operated by other companies.

The company has also been embroiled in a high-profile dispute with the state of California over refining regulations that it claims add to costs and gasoline prices. Chevron announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Houston from the San Francisco Bay area earlier this year after 145 years of being based in the Golden State.

--With assistance from David Wethe.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.