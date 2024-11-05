European Gas Rises Further as Traders Watch Late-Season US Storm

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices extended gains after a jump on Monday, with traders watching a late-season tropical storm threatening to disrupt fuel production in the US.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 1.5% after gaining nearly 3% the previous day. Storm Rafael has formed in the Caribbean and is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico. While it may weaken closer to Louisiana later in the week — sparing US export facilities — it’s already sparked a round of evacuations from some oil and gas production platforms in the area.

The storm risk comes in addition to a temporary jump in gas demand in Europe, which is facing lower renewable energy output this week. Wind generation in Germany is set to bottom out, according to a Bloomberg model, and has also dropped significantly in the UK. Gas-fired plants were covering about 70% of the country’s energy mix early Tuesday, according to grid data.

While less support from renewables is contributing to higher gas prices, heating demand is still contained due to mild temperatures, consultancy firm Auxilione said in a note. That’s helping to keep the market balanced.

Europe looks well supplied for now, with storage sites 95% full, but the market remains vulnerable to supply risks. Heightened Middle East tensions, coupled with concerns about Russia’s gas transit through Ukraine and production outages from Norway to the US, have kept traders on edge in recent months.

“The year to date was marked by volatility — with some substantial short-term price increases due to the geopolitical situation, supply risks in the gas business in the pan-European context and market-specific weather trends, among other things,” Germany’s Uniper SE said in an earnings report Tuesday.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were up 0.8% at €40.62 a megawatt-hour by 9:22 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent was trading 0.8% higher.

