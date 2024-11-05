Orsted Narrows 2024 Guidance as Turnaround Plan Progresses

(Bloomberg) -- Orsted A/S slightly narrowed its full-year earnings forecast as the Danish utility’s recovery plan gathers pace after a dreadful 2023.

The revision comes at a critical time and is another sign that Chief Executive Officer Mads Nipper’s plan to shore up the balance sheet is working. The company recently announced a series of divestments, and a 14% rebound in the stock this year suggests investors are warming to the strategy.

Orsted sees 2024 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at 24 billion Danish kroner ($3.5 billion) to 26 billion kroner, excluding earnings from new partnerships and impact from cancellation fees, it said in a statement Tuesday. That’s up from 23 billion kroner to 26 billion kroner earlier.

“We have executed on the updated business plan that we presented in February, and we have put more than 2.4 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity into operation,” Nipper said in the statement. The firm is “on track” with the divestment plan, he said.

Earlier this year, Nipper unveiled his program to overhaul the business, including an aggressive asset-sale strategy. Last month, the CEO offloaded an interest in four UK wind farms. He also divested a $2.5 billion stake in Orsted to Norway’s Equinor ASA.

Orsted and its peers are emerging from a turbulent period marked by soaring costs and supply-chain bottlenecks. The Danish company found itself at the center of the crisis last year, abandoning two US projects, dismissing two top executives and recording multibillion-dollar writedowns.

The developer said that its two US projects, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind, are progressing according to an updated construction plan. Orsted flagged however that there is still a risk associated with the construction of such large projects.

There were further impairments in the first nine months too, totaling 3.4 billion kroner. They are linked to the decision to abandon the Swedish green hydrogen project known as FlagshipONE, which was poised to be the biggest ever to make green shipping fuel when the investment decision was taken in 2022. Construction delays at Revolution Wind also contributed.

The outcome of America’s presidential election will be key to the industry’s future in the US. Republican nominee Donald Trump has harbored a long-running disdain toward the sector, while Democratic contender Kamala Harris has hailed investment in clean energy as a way to drive economic growth.

Shares in Orsted fell 1.1% in early Copenhagen trading.

