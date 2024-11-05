Vestas Plunges as Profit Expected at Low End of Guided Range

(Bloomberg) -- Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares dropped Tuesday after it said it expects earnings for the full year at the lower end of its guided range.

The company reported earnings before special items in the third quarter of €235 million ($256 million), missing analysts’ estimates. It’s a delicate moment after a profit warning in August accelerated a sell off in the company’s shares.

Shares in the company fell as much as 7.9% to 125.2 Danish kroner in Copenhagen.

The company has seen its market value plummet by some $13 billion this year as investors lost confidence in the company. Vestas is attempting to build back to steady profitability after soaring costs of key materials like steel and supply chain bottlenecks following the pandemic led to steep losses across the wind turbine industry.

Vestas reiterated that it expects an earnings margin in a range of 4% to 5% for the full year, but lowered the outlook for its investments and earnings from its service business to around €450 million, down from €500 million previously.

“The quarter was negatively impacted by a slightly slower-than-expected margin improvement in service and elevated warranty provisions,” Chief Executive Officer Henrik Andersen said in a statement. “We continue to execute on our strategy and are focused on ending the year strongly.”

While the company has continued to raise prices for its turbines, it’s faced some setbacks from its typically strong business unit that services turbines. A revision to that segment was key to the profit warning last quarter and it’s now weighing down the company’s earnings.

