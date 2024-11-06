ADM Names AT&T’s Top Lawyer to Board After New Accounting Errors

Signage stands outside the Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) grain facility in Mendota, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 31.

(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. has appointed AT&T Inc.’s top lawyer to its board after the agriculture commodities trader discovered more errors in its accounts.

David R. McAtee II, senior executive vice president and general counsel at the telecommunications company, was named a new board member effective immediately, the Chicago-based company said in a regulatory filing. He will oversee committees responsible for corporate governance and succession.

ADM said earlier this week that it will amend previous financial statements after finding additional accounting issues amid an investigation by the Securities Exchange Commission. The new errors come on top of accounting issues already disclosed in January.

The Chicago-based company has lost almost $12 billion in market value since the accounting issues first became public.

