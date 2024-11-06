Green Energy Stocks Sink With Trump Poised to Win US Election

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in wind energy firms plunged on Wednesday as a presidential victory for Donald Trump would mean that the US will likely prioritize fossil fuels over renewables.

Shares in two leading Danish firms led the rout, with developer Orsted A/S dropping as much as 14% and turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S sliding 13% in Copenhagen before paring losses. Other firms, including Germany’s RWE AG and Nordex SE, also declined.

Trump has vowed to end the country’s offshore wind efforts as one of his first measures after taking office. During campaigning, he also promised to lift restrictions on domestic energy production.

A second Trump term would be a stark contrast to the presidency of Joe Biden, who set an aggressive target to decarbonize the country’s power grid and introduced sweeping climate legislation that favored renewable energy.

While votes are still being counted, Trump’s lead across crucial swing states mean that he’s on the cusp of victory. Along with control of the American Senate, Trump would have strong support in Washington to enact his agenda.

“Assuming a Trump win is confirmed, we expect to see initial sentiment hit across the renewable sector,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Jenny Ping said in a note. “We expect to see some differentiation between renewable technologies, with those exposed to offshore wind potentially more at risk.”

While analysts think it’s unlikely that Republicans will try to repeal Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, offshore wind farms, which require federal approvals, are particularly vulnerable to executive action. It is still possible that the renewable power industry could expand significantly under Trump, as it did during his first term in office.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.