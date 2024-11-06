European Markets Trail US Futures, Dollar as Trump Leads US Vote

(Bloomberg) -- European equities and the euro underperformed gains in US stock futures and the dollar as Republican nominee Donald Trump inched closer to victory in the presidential election.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1.4% at 8:15 a.m. in London, trailing a jump of as much as 2% in S&P 500 contracts. The euro slumped 1.8% and was set for its worst day since March 2020 against the dollar as Trump’s proposals to raise tariffs weakened sentiment toward the common currency.

“The obvious reaction is for European equities to underperform, but in absolute terms, there’s no clear case for them to fall as there are conflicting factors,” said Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies. “On one hand you have tariffs, but on the other you have fiscal expansion, which is good.”

Trump is on the cusp of regaining control of the White House, projected as the winner across pivotal swing states with his party also set to control the Senate and markets swinging in expectation of his possible victory.

European stocks are vulnerable to a Trump win as investors worry that its export-reliant industries could be hit by tariffs. Market strategists had seen that outcome as the worst for regional markets because of his intention to restrict imports into the US. Sectors such as autos could end up being hit hard if Trump pursues his proposed levies.

“In Europe, I am going to avoid all sectors where US tariffs can be implemented — that’s cars, chemicals but there are areas where it’s safer like banks or tech,” said Francois Rimeu, a strategist at Credit Mutuel AM in Paris.

Weaker Euro

Traders added euro-bearish options wagers ahead of the election, looking for a drop as far as parity while $1.05 structures have the highest demand. Higher tariffs could lead to a resurgence in inflation, delaying or stalling Federal Reserve Rate cuts in another boost for the greenback.

“The euro area is likely to suffer disproportionately from a restrictive US trade policy,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank, citing the euro’s underperformance. “Global trade as a whole may suffer.”

Euro-area debt markets repriced aggressively and the euro tumbled as traders accounted for the prospect of tariffs under Trump, which could deal a blow to the already-fragile economic outlook.

The yield on two-year German bonds, among the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy, fell 13 basis points. Money-markets priced in the chance of six interest-rate cuts through the end of the 2025, from five before the results.

The common currency fell as much as 2.1% to $1.0703, the lowest level since June, leading losses across Group-of-10 peers.

Among equity sectors, renewables could also come under pressure if a Trump administration were to pause new project approvals or to make meaningful changes to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). On the flip side, defense stocks and companies exposed to fossil fuels could benefit.

Members of Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index make only 40% of revenue domestically. A chunk of the rest comes from the US, by far the European Union’s largest trading partner, with commerce amounting to $952 billion in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Investors had been moving out of stocks geared toward Democratic Party policies in the past few weeks. A UBS Group AG basket of European companies seen benefiting from the IRA and others such as renewables stocks and firms that fare best when trade relations are smooth, dropped about 10% last month.

In contrast, stocks that UBS selected as beneficiaries of a Republican administration have been on the up. They include beneficiaries of US re-shoring and reflation, a rollback of the IRA, and reduced US involvement in EU defense and trade tensions.

“Trump could implement tariffs through executive orders so for German carmakers or French luxury groups, everything Europe exports, it’s a risk,” said Nicolas Forest, chief investment officer at Candriam. “So we’re expecting that it will be difficult for car makers and exporters this morning.”

The region’s stocks have been lagging behind their US peers this year already. Earnings growth is weaker, the economy is shaky and there are doubts over whether China’s stimulus efforts can provide a meaningful boost to Europe.

Here’s what market participants are saying about the elections:

“A Trump win could also initially be seen as good for markets given potential tax cuts, but ultimately Trump has more of an expansionary fiscal agenda and any implementation of tariffs combined could be seen as inflationary and weigh on the long end of the US bond market,” said Nancy Curtin, global chief investment officer at AlTi Tiedemann Global.

“What markets do these days is just discount and over-discount immediately,” said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors. “There’s also a bit of clarity and we know what we’re dealing with now. Had it been a close result or a small Trump loss, it would’ve got wrapped up in the courts and been painful.”

“What markets are telling us at the moment when you look at US and European stock futures but also foreign exchange and rates markets, is that’s it’s done, Trump won,” Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac. “For European stock markets, one has to expect a downward market.”

“Tariff victims are likely to stay under pressure while more domestic plays like European banks should do fine,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “The good thing for Europe is that Trump was already priced in somewhat beforehand.”

“We have to price in higher Treasury yields as inflation risks have risen and the Fed will likely not be able to cut rates as aggressively as previously thought,” said Joachim Klement, strategist at Panmure Liberum. “This is something we have argued before in our first look into 2025 and we think the US election outcomes accelerate this development.”

