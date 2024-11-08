Brazil Inflation Speeds Further Above Target as Rates Go Higher

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s inflation sped through the upper limit of the central bank’s tolerance range in October, signaling Latin America’s largest economy remains hot and interest rates will climb further.

Official data released Friday showed consumer prices gained 4.76% from the year prior, above the 4.74% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey and the 4.5% top of the tolerance range. Monthly inflation hit 0.56%.

Strong growth and unemployment near record lows led the central bank to quicken the pace of rate hikes this week. Policymakers are also concerned about growing public spending and a widening fiscal gap under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that’s propelling inflation forecasts further above target.

Efforts to pull the inflation rate down to the central bank’s 3% goal for the year have been complicated by a historic drought that’s wrecking crops and causing energy prices to soar.

Brazil’s currency, the real, has also weakened over 15% against the dollar so far this year. It could come under more pressure after Donald Trump clinched a second term this week, given that he has promised a raft of deregulation and tariffs on the US’s trade partners.

Lula’s economic team is preparing a series of budget cuts to shore up public accounts and ease swings in the real.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.