Brazil Retail Investors Pay the Price of a Farm Credit Slump

A boom in Brazil's agriculture sector sparked a rush of investments, with the $7 billion market for agribusiness funds luring people from all walks of life in the past three years.

But with bumper crops across the globe sending prices plunging and Brazilian farmers filing for bankruptcy at alarming rates, the retail investor is paying the price.

It’s a sobering reminder of market risks to investors who have been bombarded with messages on national television promoting agriculture as hip and cool, and even music that celebrates the success of the sector. Many poured cash into newly created instruments to fund agribusiness, lured by the promise of high returns.

Now industry executives are worried the new source of revenue could soon dry up, and authorities are caught in the dilemma of how to keep credit accessible to farmers without harming investments.

“An issue that was once contained within the industry has extrapolated to the non-professional investor, to the investor who makes their investment, their savings, their retirement,” Fabiana Alves, chief executive officer of Rabobank in Brazil, said in an interview at Bloomberg New Economy at B20 in Sao Paulo last month.

It all started when financiers in Faria Lima, as Brazil’s Wall Street is known, found an innovative way to finance Brazil’s giant agriculture expansion. They created the so-called Fiagros, investment funds backed by agricultural receivables such as interest, dividends and land-lease payments.

That was a shift from the past, when the sector was mainly financed by the state. Farmers had access to subsidized credit lines offered by the government, but that wasn’t enough to fuel an industry responsible for almost a quarter of the nation’s economy.

Expanding Market

The market soon expanded to professionals such as Rabobank, and in the past three years it’s been opened to retail investors.

“We are gradually freeing the Treasury,” said Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro. The expansion of new mechanisms like the Fiagros allows the government to focus on financing small-size farmers instead of having to support large producers as well, he added.

Farming is already extremely popular in Brazil, with a recent survey by marketing group ABMRA showing about 68% of people in the country admire businesses in agriculture. Soap operas and music praise life in the countryside. That has lured some Gen Z heirs to take over agribusiness companies, and made it easier for investment banks and brokerage firms to sell agriculture notes and funds to everyday investors.

Still, agriculture can be risky, with farmers’ success depending on weather and volatile commodity prices.

Bankruptcy Filings

The recent troubles have come after years of debt-fueled expansion in the agricultural powerhouse were followed by a plunge in prices for key crops and a surge in borrowing costs. Brazilian farmers filed for bankruptcy protection in the second quarter at more than six times the number in the same period a year earlier, to a total of 214, according to credit data provider Serasa Experian.

A wave of bankruptcy filings could “spook” investors if they feel there aren’t enough guarantees, Fávaro said.

One big concern is that judges in Brazil have recently shielded crop producer’s land from seizure by creditors. Since agribusiness receivables are often backed by real estate and other assets, such decisions mean creditors face a prospect of costly, drawn-out legal fights to take possession of the collateral.

An additional risk is that most issuers of receivables backing Fiagros investments have no rating and don’t provide any public information to investors.

Alves said that while Rabobank has a credit portfolio of more than $10 billion in agriculture businesses in Brazil, the firm hasn’t been affected by the latest crisis. That’s because the bank targets the largest farmers, and bankruptcies have affected smaller producers.

But individual investors may be more exposed.

“Analyzing agriculture in its various aspects requires expertise that not every financial operator has,” Alves said. “You can’t sell this to an average investor like you sell a CDB,” she said, referring to Brazil’s low-risk bank certificates.

