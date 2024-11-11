Eni Sells New Plenitude Stake to EIP as CEO Pushes Disposals

(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA agreed to sell an additional stake in renewables unit Plenitude to Energy Infrastructure Partners AG, boosting the Swiss infrastructure group’s holding to 10%.

The stake increase will take place through a capital hike of about €209 million ($224 million), bringing the value of EIP’s investment in Plenitude to around €800 million, the Italian oil major said Monday. That includes €588 million it paid for a previous holding in March.

The announcement marks the latest move in a broader asset strategy by Eni, which it has dubbed its satellite model. The plan calls for spinning off entire divisions or partnering with external investors. EIP first entered Plenitude’s share capital in 2023.

The transaction announced Monday places a post-deal equity value of about €8 billion on the renewables unit, Plenitude said in separate statement, with an enterprise value of more than €10 billion.

Eni shares rose 0.8% in early trading in Milan on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi has said Eni also wants to split off and sell a stake in biorefining and mobility arm Enilive, and set up a new carbon capture and storage division.

Eni’s business plan through 2027 calls for disposing of €8 billion worth of assets, including stakes in upstream assets. The company said last month that the program is “proceeding faster than expected.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.