Nordic Power Prices Slump on Improved Hydro Power Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Nordic power prices have fallen substantially after rainy weather improved hydro power prospects.

The two week-ahead hydrological balance for Sweden and Norway — which estimates how much groundwater and snow will be available to generate electricity, compared with the long-term average — rose about 3.8% to 7.69 terawatt hours on Monday, according to data from market analysis firm Volue. This is the highest level since Nov 1.

Nordic next-quarter power fell as much as 4.2% to €54 per megawatt hour on Nasdaq Inc.’s commodities market before paring some losses.

More rain is expected over the weekend, according to Energi Danmark.

“This week is still expected to start overall wet and calm, but from around the weekend, both precipitation amounts and wind output should be above average,” the Danish energy trader said in its daily briefing note.

Mild and wet weather across Scandinavia this autumn has helped to build up the region’s hydro reserves ahead of the main winter consumption season. Nordic hydro power is a key source of low-carbon electricity in Europe, helping reduce the need to burn natural gas.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.