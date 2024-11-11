US Impact Investor Targets Agritech Startups With $1.5 Billion

A field of failed corn crops due to drought at a farm in Glendale, Zimbabwe, on Monday, March 11, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- A US nonprofit is aiming to mobilize $1.5 billion to invest in startups that focus on agricultural adaptation across the developing world by 2030.

Acumen — which has invested in a range of companies across sectors including health, education and off-grid solar power since 2001 — said it’s committed to finance $300 million of the amount itself and secure another $1.2 billion in co-financing.

The program is intended to help shield some of the world’s 600 million subsistence and small-scale farmers who grow 30% of the world’s food from the effects of climate change, according to Jacqueline Novogratz, Acumen’s chief executive officer. It follows a similar initiative Acumen is undertaking in boost access to electricity in Africa from off-grid solar.

“Small holders are disproportionately impacted by climate change and we are not seeing climate investing go into adaptation,” she said in an interview. The planned commitment “makes Acumen one of the largest private adaptation investors in farmers in the emerging markets,” she added.

The fund is a small step toward closing what One Acre Fund, a nonprofit that supports small-scale farmers in Africa, estimates is a $151 billion annual financing gap needed to build climate resilience for the sector. Currently just $2 billion a year of climate finance goes to small-scale farmers.

Acumen plans to complete setting up two funds next year, one in the first quarter and one by the end of the year, she said, declining to identify investors. The group has, in the past, been supported by the Green Climate Fund, the IKEA Foundation and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“It’s new money coming in and it’s also building with existing partners,” Novogratz said.

By 2030 the objective is to boost yields and income for 40 million farmers by investing in 100 startups, Acumen said in a statement. Investment will be in pre-seed, seed and growth stage equity in companies in Pakistan, India, West and East Africa and Latin America.

A range of activities will be considered from solar-drying technology to bio-digesters, which can use manure to produce cooking fuel and liquid fertilizer, she said.

Acumen has in the past invested in Hatch Africa, which distributes a breed of fast-growing, disease resistant chickens that need less water than other varieties across a number of African nations. It has also invested in SunCulture, which supplies solar-powered irrigation pumps for small-scale farmers.

Investors that finance similar ventures to those that will be targeted by Acumen include India’s Omnivore Capital and Indonesia’s East Ventures, said Chris Wayne, an associate director at Acumen responsible for agriculture investing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.