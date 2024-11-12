Bayer Lowers Earnings Guidance on Weak Crop Unit Performance

(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG cut its profit outlook for the year on stubbornly low prices for agriculture products, including the controversial weedkiller Roundup.

Earnings will probably reach between €10.4 billion ($11.1 billion) and €10.7 billion this year before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and special items, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

While that’s down from the previous range of €10.7 billion to €11.3 billion, it’s ahead of the €10.35 billion estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

