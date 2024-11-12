Fertilizer Maker Mosaic Slumps as Florida Hurricanes Dent Profit

A Mosaic Co. phosphate facility following Hurricane Ian in Tampa, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the US, weakened to a tropical storm but continues to dump rain on the state as it makes its way up the US Southeast. Photographer: Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of fertilizer producer Mosaic Co. fell the most in 18 months after multiple hurricanes in the US and lower selling prices led to sharply lower-than-expected profit and sales.

The stock tumbled 7.5% to $25.94 as of 11:16 a.m. in New York trading, after dropping as much as 7.9%, the most since May 2023. Shares have plunged about 27% this year.

Three back-to-back hurricanes took a toll on Mosaic’s phosphate production in the Tampa, Florida, area during the third quarter as lower product prices also hurt results. Revenue slumped 21% to $2.8 billion from a year earlier. The decline follows several years of heightened volatility in the fertilizer market amid war in Eastern Europe and stressed global supply chains.

Mosaic’s setback is in contrast with rivals like CF Industries Holdings Inc., which posted higher-than-forecast profit over the same three-month period.

While the logistical and production problems due to the massive storms were known, the magnitude was worse than expected, according to Ben Isaacson, a Scotiabank analyst who has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mosaic’s phosphate production has returned to full operating capacity and is on track to reach its target yearly run rate by the year’s end, the company said in a statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.