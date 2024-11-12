Siemens Energy Boosts Midterm Targets on Infrastructure Boom

A Siemens Energy AG logo on one of the company's buildings in Siemensstadt district in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Siemens Energy AG is in talks with the German government about securing as much as 16 billion ($16.9 billion) in state guarantees as problems at its wind-turbine unit spread to the rest of the business. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Energy AG raised its mid-term targets after demand for its grid technologies helped offset losses at its beleaguered wind-turbine division.

Revenue is likely to grow at a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage, with a profit margin of 10% to 12% by fiscal 2028, the company said late Tuesday. Siemens Energy had previously predicted a profit margin of 8% or above.

The German company, which makes transformers and power lines, is turning the page on longstanding problems at its Gamesa wind-turbine unit, where faulty wind turbines led to massive losses that overshadowed profits in its other businesses. With a broad restructuring under way, the company confirmed that it still sees Gamesa breaking even in fiscal 2026.

In fiscal 2024, revenue rose by 13%, while net income was €1.335 billion ($1.4 billion), partly driven by selling off assets. Siemens Energy, which also produces and services gas turbines for power plants, said earlier it expected proceeds of around €3 billion this fiscal year from such sales. Among these was its stake in an Indian joint venture and its high-voltage components unit, Trench.

Gamesa posted a loss of €1.78 billion, before special items, in the twelve months through September, with Siemens Energy citing a temporary sales pause and restructuring costs that dragged on earnings. The wind unit is planning to reduce output, focus on European and US markets and slash as many as 4,100 jobs, or about 15% of its workforce.

For fiscal 2025, Siemens Energy expects comparable revenue to expand as much as 10%, with strong growth in electricity consumption driving demand for its products. The company still expects a loss of around €1.3 billion, excluding special items, in Gamesa, while net income for the whole group is expected to be around break-even.

The company’s share price has more than tripled this year as it managed Gamesa’s problems and reported growth in its gas-turbine and electric-grid units. Orders for circuit breakers, transformers and battery storage systems have surged as the boom in artificial intelligence drives the construction of power-hungry data centers.

That growth will remain crucial for Siemens Energy as the wind industry faces uncertainty — particularly in the US, where President-elect Donald Trump has opposed the development of offshore turbine farms.

For the company’s fiscal fourth quarter through September, Siemens Energy revenue rose 17% to €9.74 billion, in line with analyst estimates. Orders rose 42% compared to a year earlier.

