ADM’s Compliance Chief Is Leaving Amid Ongoing Accounting Probe

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) North American headquarters in Decatur, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The US Attorney's Office in Manhattan has launched an investigation into the accounting practices at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Photographer: Neeta Satam/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.’s compliance chief is leaving the company at a time when a months-long accounting scandal has wiped almost $12 billion off the value of the commodities trader.

Ben Bard, who joined ADM about a decade ago, is leaving for personal reasons, according to a spokeswoman for the Chicago-based company. He will depart early next year after a transition period.

The exit of the executive who leads global compliance and internal audits comes just as ADM said last week it had found more errors in its accounting. The disclosure came about 10 months after the trader said it was cooperating with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a probe over similar mistakes in the way it reports transactions between businesses.

ADM canceled its quarterly earnings call with analysts last week only 14 hours before it was scheduled to start. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it was delaying the release of its financial statement for the third quarter as it works to restate previous reports.

To regain investor confidence, the trader has tested new internal controls, replaced its chief financial officer and appointed AT&T Inc.’s top lawyer David R. McAtee II to its board.

Bard, who also led the regulatory and scientific affairs team, has more than two decades of experience in the legal, compliance and risk management fields. Prior to joining ADM, he worked for Coca-Cola Co., where he was part of the anti-corruption and trade sanctions compliance counsel.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.