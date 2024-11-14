Bolivia Liberalizes Fuel Market to Ease Crippling Shortages

(Bloomberg) -- Bolivia’s socialist government is liberalizing the fuel market in a bid to ease the shortages that are crippling businesses.

The government said it will allow private companies to import fuel and sell it at market prices, effectively ending the monopoly of the state oil and gas company YPFB. Previously, YPFB would buy gasoline and diesel at international prices and sell them at subsidized prices locally.

The decree is intended to apply for at least a year, Energy Minister Alejandro Gallardo said in a webcast Wednesday evening. The measure came after warnings from the agricultural sector that the fuel shortages were putting food supplies at risk, he said.

The change could potentially improve the nation’s fiscal outlook, since costly fuel subsidies are one of the government’s biggest outlays. However, Gallardo said that YPFB will continue importing fuel and selling it at subsidized rates.

The Finance Ministry forecasts that the fiscal deficit will be nearly 8% of gross domestic product this year.

Long queues at gas stations have become a common sight in recent weeks, and truck drivers have started to blockade roads across swathes of the country in protests over the shortages.

Bolivia is undergoing an economic crisis as a shortage of dollars leads to shortages of key goods including fuel, as well as accelerating inflation. The crisis is being aggravated by clashes between supporters of President Luis Arce and former President Evo Morales.

