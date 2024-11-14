EU Parliament Demands Further Changes to Deforestation Rules

(Bloomberg) -- The European Parliament demanded further changes to a landmark law to tackle global deforestation, adding complications to a plan to delay the controversial rules before they take effect later this year.

The European Union’s assembly on Thursday endorsed amendments put forward by its biggest political group, the European People’s Party, to soften the regulation aimed at curbing forest clearance in nations that send products such as coffee, cocoa, soy and beef to the bloc. The demands are in addition to a 12-month delay proposed by the European Commission and backed by member states in the EU Council.

The result of the vote sets into motion a longer process to modify the regulation, which was originally slated to take effect on Dec. 30. It necessitates negotiations between representatives of the Council, Parliament and the EU Commission to iron out the final shape of the measure.

If they fail to reach an agreement before the deadline, the EU Deforestation Regulation risks being implemented without any changes at all. The EPP has said it was convinced a deal on an updated version of the regulation could be reached in time.

The measure, known as EUDR, necessitates complex tracking systems, with importers required to collect precise data to identify the plots of land where the goods were grown. Companies must ensure the products they bring in weren’t made on areas deforested or degraded after 2020.

Commodity-producing countries from Brazil to Indonesia have fiercely opposed the EU push to prevent deforestation on concern it will hurt smallholder farmers and curtail key exports. While environmental activists in the bloc defended the law, the green lawmakers in Parliament were in favor of the commission’s plan last month to provide extra time for parties to get ready.

In the vote in Brussels, the EPP and its allies mustered enough votes to push through not only the delay but also other concessions not foreseen by the commission. The amendments sought by the political group included a provision to exempt countries without deforestation.

Still, the changes requested by the EPP were scaled down just before the vote. The group withdrew some amendments, including a proposal to make only the company placing the product on the market responsible for proving it is deforestation-free, following a pledge by the European Commission to address concerns of the lawmakers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.