Singapore Is Attempting a Green Transformation

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is often held up as an example of how to build a metropolis the right way. The former colonial outpost transformed itself in just a few decades into a thriving global hub. Now Asia’s richest country, it boasts unparalleled infrastructure, seamless transportation and accessible housing.

On this episode of the Bloomberg Originals series Momentum, Bloomberg’s Haslinda Amin explores how the city-state is attempting a fresh reinvention—one driven by the realities of global warming and the increasingly threatening consequences it poses for island nations with limited resources.

Watch: How Singapore Is Trying to Build a Climate-Proof City

In recent years, Singapore’s fortunes have changed. Its economic growth has slowed and its population is aging fast. The climate crisis is fast making its presence known, given the nation’s status as a low-lying, tropical destination particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and heatwaves. Heavily reliant on imported natural gas, Singapore must make a radical shift to renewable energy in order to reach its goal of net-zero emissions.

On this episode, we show how the country is attacking these issues by employing novel strategies to maximize the efficiency of established renewable energy technology. But Singapore is also exploring cutting-edge sources of energy, including hydrogen, while retrofitting infrastructure with biophilic design to minimize the effect of rising temperatures.

