Commodities

Adani’s Green Energy Business Seeks to Revive Dollar Bond Deal

By Finbarr Flynn
Adani Group branded bottles in the cafeteria hall at the company's headquarters, in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday, May 20, 2024. With a total market capitalization of $213 billion across 10 listed units alone, the conglomerate controls vast swathes of the infrastructure that powers the nations growth and underpins the Asian expansion of companies from Apple Inc. to Amazon.com Inc. Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is looking to revive a dollar bond deal from its green energy business, after postponing such an offering last month at the last moment.        

Units of Adani Green Energy Ltd. may sell a 20-year bond in the US currency, with conference calls on a possible deal to start Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. 

The group reached what’s called “final price guidance” on an offering last month for a 20-year note, with the bond set to yield 7%, but decided not to proceed with the sale. 

