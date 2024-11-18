Adani’s Green Energy Business Seeks to Revive Dollar Bond Deal

Adani Group branded bottles in the cafeteria hall at the company's headquarters, in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday, May 20, 2024. With a total market capitalization of $213 billion across 10 listed units alone, the conglomerate controls vast swathes of the infrastructure that powers the nations growth and underpins the Asian expansion of companies from Apple Inc. to Amazon.com Inc. Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is looking to revive a dollar bond deal from its green energy business, after postponing such an offering last month at the last moment.

Units of Adani Green Energy Ltd. may sell a 20-year bond in the US currency, with conference calls on a possible deal to start Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The group reached what’s called “final price guidance” on an offering last month for a 20-year note, with the bond set to yield 7%, but decided not to proceed with the sale.

