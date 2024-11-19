Philippines Resumes Processing of New Green Energy Projects

SIMRIS 2021-04-19 The village of Simris in southern Sweden on Thursday (March 25). They have a micro-grid and use a wind turbine, solar plant and a battery that means the 200 homes are self-sufficient on renewable energy. Photo: Mikael Sjoberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will start to accept and process renewable energy contracts this month after a five-month pause as the government rejigged rules amid a slew of applications.

Applications can be made starting Nov. 25 through the Department of Energy’s one-stop shop system, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency halted processing of contracts in June to update the list of active renewable energy contracts, enhance the online application system and streamline processes with government offices following a flood of applications as the government pushes green power.

Last month, the energy department said at least 105 renewable energy projects were being processed for termination for failing to comply with timelines.

The resumption would bolster the Philippines’ bid to increase the share of renewable energy in its power generation mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. “Through these improvements, we hope to foster greater investment and development in the renewable energy sector,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said in a statement.

