Adani Bonds Tumble After Founder Charged by US Authorities

Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday, May 20, 2024. With a total market capitalization of $213 billion across 10 listed units alone, the conglomerate controls vast swathes of the infrastructure that powers the nations growth and underpins the Asian expansion of companies from Apple Inc. to Amazon.com Inc. Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg

Dollar-denominated notes issued by the Adani Group fell as much as 10 cents on the dollar Thursday after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, the group founder with participating in an alleged bribe plot.

Adani Green Energy UP dollar notes sold in March fell by a record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Adani Electricity Mumbai dollar notes due in February 2030 dropped by 8.6 cents, the most since a short-seller report in 2023 by Hindenburg Research sparked a more than $150 billion rout in Adani Group stocks and a selloff in its debt.

Billionaire Adani has been charged for allegedly participating in a scheme that involved promising to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts.

