Volcanic Eruption Starts Again in Iceland’s Southwest Corner

Lava and smoke erupt from a volcano near Grindavik on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes in August 2024. Photographer: Ael Kermarec/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Iceland is facing its seventh volcanic eruption in less than a year as lava is again gushing from the ground near a devastated southwestern fishing town.

Lava burst to the surface just after 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to the Met Office. The eruption seems to be significantly smaller than the last one in August, flowing at less than half the pace, geophysicist Benedikt Ofeigsson said by phone.

“This seems to be a relative harmless eruption at this stage and we don’t see any signs that it is increasing,” he said. “Rather, we are seeing certain signs that it might be starting to decrease already.”

The event was expected as the volcano has been showing similar signs of expansion as in the preludes to previous eruptions. It has been closely monitored by scientists since the Reykjanes peninsula woke from an 800-year dormancy in 2021. Scientists have warned that the area may endure repeated eruptions for the next months or years.

As in previous outbursts in the area, flights are not expected to be interrupted at the main airport, located around 17 kilometers (10.6 miles) from the site.

Iceland is one of the world’s volcanic hot spots due to its position on the mid-Atlantic ridge where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates rift apart. The current volcanic activity is the most destructive in half a century and marks a new era of fiery outbursts in the north Atlantic island nation.

About 50 houses had occupants in the fishing town of Grindavik when the eruption started, according to the civil protection authorities. They’ve been evacuated and no lives are currently at risk.

Lava is flowing toward north and west, away from the town, according to Ofeigsson at the Met Office.

Previous eruptions and associated earthquakes have severely damaged the town, with lava earlier claiming three houses and deadly cracks forming in the ground. A worker is believed to have died after falling into a crevasse earlier this year.

Most inhabitants of the town, which used to house about 1% of the population, have fled.

Roads and pipelines have repeatedly needed to be rebuilt after being run over by flowing lava and the authorities have constructed extensive barriers which have been successful at steering the lava flow away from the town.

Other infrastructure in the area include the Svartsengi power plant owned by HS Orka hf and a number of businesses centered around geothermal heat and power as well as Iceland’s top tourist attraction, the Blue Lagoon.

