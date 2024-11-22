Adani Green Loans Are Biggest Near-Term Worry, CreditSights Says

A wind turbine at the Adani Green Energy Ltd. renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, India, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. With a total market capitalization of $213 billion across 10 listed units alone, the Adani Group controls vast swathes of the infrastructure that powers the nations growth and underpins the Asian expansion of companies from Apple Inc. to Amazon.com Inc. Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Refinancing for Adani Group’s green energy business is the biggest concern in the near term after the indictment of the conglomerate’s founder Gautam Adani by US prosecutors, according to research firm CreditSights.

“Funding channels will inevitably squeeze across the Adani Group, with creditors likely to reduce or limit their group-wide exposure,” the firm’s analysts Lakshmanan R, Jonathan Tan and Nicole Chua wrote in a note. The analysts said they are most concerned about Adani Green Energy Ltd. “given it has the weakest liquidity and credit fundamentals.”

The analysts pointed to short-term debt of about $2 billion at Adani’s green energy business and the unit’s decision to scrap a $600 million bond this week, the proceeds of which were earmarked for repaying foreign-currency loans. On Friday, most of the Adani Group’s dollar bonds extended declines after US charges this week alleging that the conglomerate’s founder helped drive a $250 million bribery scheme.

The Adani Group said that the allegations are baseless.

S&P Global Ratings revised to negative the credit outlook for multiple Adani Group entities on Friday, following the US bribery charges, citing funding access and financing cost concerns.

In their Thursday report, CreditSights analysts said they expect there to be a smaller impact on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. due to its larger and more-established port assets as well as stronger credit metrics, stable earnings and free cash flow.

Still, they point to potentially far-reaching implications for the group.

“We are cognizant that this is a formal indictment made now by reputed US regulatory bodies” compared with allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research in early 2023 against the Adani Group, the analysts wrote. “The situation is much more serious now with significant negative credit implications.”

