Affinity Is Said in Talks to Buy Seafood Supplier Golden Fresh

A fishmonger prepares a display of seafood at a market in the Pandamaran area of Klang, Selangor, Malaysia. Photographer: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm Affinity Equity Partners is in talks to acquire Malaysian seafood supplier Golden Fresh Sdn, according to people familiar with the matter.

Affinity is negotiating terms of a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal that could value Penang-based Golden Fresh at around 1.3 billion ringgit ($290 million), according to the people.

There’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction and another buyer could still emerge, the people said. Representatives for Affinity and Golden Fresh didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Golden Fresh, founded in 1989, makes products under the “Pacific West” brand.

--With assistance from Dong Cao.

