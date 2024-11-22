Brazil Ethanol Producers Rally on Petrobras’ Joint Venture Plans

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian ethanol producers including Raizen SA and Cosan SA rallied after Petrobras announced that it was in talks with “large” producers of the biofuel to create a joint venture.

Raizen rose as much as 5.8% while Cosan rose as much as 7.3%, the biggest intraday gains in months.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to return to the ethanol market as a hedge against declining gasoline demand, Mauricio Tolmasquim, the head of energy transition projects, said during a press conference on Friday. The state-controlled oil giant is looking at ethanol made from sugar as well as corn, he said. Petrobras plans to reach of 2 billion litters of ethanol per year, he said.

“How can we remain large with gasoline losing market share? By entering our main competitor, ethanol,” said Tolmasquim, who said gasoline demand is expected to decline in the long term.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company has earmarked $2.2 billion in investments in ethanol in its latest five-year business plan. Tolmasquim said the company plans to enter the ethanol quickly, without providing more details.

