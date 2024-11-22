Japan’s Power Output Falls to Lowest in More than a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s total power generation fell to the lowest in more than a decade in the year through March, dropping below levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total amount of electricity generated fell 1.6% from the year before to 985.4 terawatt hours, the least in government data going back to 2010. Non-fossil fuel sources — which the government defines as hydro, solar, wind, geothermal, biomass and nuclear — made up 31.4% of the mix, up from 27.4% the year prior. The increase was supported by a boost in atomic energy use, which rose almost 50% from the previous year.

Japan has seen power demand decline in recent years amid a shrinking population and better energy efficiency. Final power consumption in the previous fiscal year dropped to the lowest level in 28 years, the government data showed.

The resource-scant country relies heavily on imports of oil, gas and coal for its energy needs, making it vulnerable to external shocks. That has also made it difficult for Japan to wean itself off fossil fuels. The country currently aims to have renewable sources make up 36% to 38% of the power mix by 2030, and nuclear 20% to 22%.

