Consumers Face Pricier Coffee as Arabica Hits Highest Since 1997

A cafe receipt beside a coffee in the old town in Assisi, Italy, on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. Italy's coalition pledged to get the country's budget deficit back under the European Union's limit by 2026, in a move probably boosted by a revision to pandemic-era data.

(Bloomberg) -- Coffee futures in New York climbed to the highest since 1997 on worries about crops in top growers, threatening to further raise costs for roasters and consumers.

Arabica, the high-end variety favored for specialty brews, rose as much as 2.7% on Monday. Coffee prices have soared this year due to major supply disruptions in key producers from Brazil to Vietnam, with the more budget-friendly robusta type that’s used in instant drinks recently hitting the highest since the 1970s.

Coffee’s rally highlights how some agricultural goods are still squeezing consumer budgets even as broader wholesale food costs have pulled back from a record high set in early 2022. Along the supply chain, sellers have raised prices and scrapped discounts to protect their margins, with warnings of more to come.

Arabica futures were last up 2.6% at $3.0985 a pound in New York, and have advanced 64% this year. Concerns have mounted that supplies from top producer Brazil will slow after a long drought that hurt coffee trees and which may have reduced next season’s potential output.

--With assistance from Dayanne Sousa.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.