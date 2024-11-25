Southern African Nations Hit by Worst Power Outage in Years

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe and neighboring Zambia were plunged into darkness on Sunday because of a fault that Zimbabwe Power Co. said affected both southern African countries.

The outage occurred at 8:15 p.m. local time in both countries, according to statements from ZPC and Zesco Ltd., Zambia’s state-owned utility.

The reason for the supply disruption — the worst for Zambia in three years and for Zimbabwe since 2022 — has yet to to be determined. Both nations are facing electricity shortages because a severe drought has sapped hydro power generation, which supplies the bulk of their electricity.

Power has been reinstated in most parts of Zimbabwe, ZPC said. Zambia — Africa’s second-largest copper producer — was on Sunday night working to restore supply.

--With assistance from Matthew Hill.

