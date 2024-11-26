Carrefour Apologizes in Efforts to Calm France-Brazil Meat Spat

Farmers block the parking area of a Carrefour SA supermarket with tractors during a protest in Pertuis, France, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Frances farming unions have mobilized across the country against a politically explosive free trade deal between the European Union and Latin Americas Mercosur bloc. Photographer: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Carrefour SA has issued a public apology to Brazil to settle a crisis with its government and farmers, after having said the company would not sell South American meat in France.

“Our statement last Wednesday regarding the free trade agreement with Mercosur has caused disagreements in Brazil that it is our responsibility to ease,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “We never set French agriculture against Brazilian agriculture.”

Last week, Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard said the French retailer was committed to not marketing any meat produced by Mercosur, a South America trading bloc, drawing ire from Brazilian officials and companies. Brazilian beef giants such as JBS SA, the world’s largest producer, and Minerva SA decided to retaliate and suspended sales to Carrefour in Brazil.

The French grocer has more than 1,000 outlets in Brazil, which generate more than 20% of its global sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bompard’s statement comes amid protests by French farmers against a potential European Union free trade agreement with Mercosur, formed by Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

“We understand the standards adhered to by Brazilian meat, its high quality, and its flavor,” the Carrefour statement said. “We regret that our communication has been perceived as a questioning of our partnership with Brazilian agriculture or as criticism of it.”

The move comes after Brazilian officials were vocal against the decision and publicy defended the quality of Brazilian meat. The French embassy in Brazil has acted as an intermediary to help Carrefour retract its statement and solve the spat, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said in an interview with TV Globo on Monday.

“We source almost all our French meat exclusively in France, and we will continue to do so. Carrefour France’s decision is not intended to alter the rules of a French market that is already largely structured around local supply chains,” the company said.

Atacadão, Carrefour’s Brazilian branch, said in a separate statement it’s facing meat shortages in some stores. It has added there has been no significant impact on sales so far, given the current levels of inventories.

On Tuesday, Brazil lower house of Congress is expected to vote on a bill to enforce “economic reciprocity” in response to European protectionism.

