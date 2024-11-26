German Power Prices Gain as Generation Switches to Oil and Coal

(Bloomberg) -- German day-ahead electricity prices climbed as the country fell back on more coal- and oil-fired power generation, with wind speeds set to ease.

Day-ahead power prices rose 6.4% to €119.99 per megawatt-hour, according to data from Epex.

While Germany’s generation is becoming less dependent on fossil fuels as the country builds up renewable capacity, on days when wind and solar power are not available — known as dunkelflaute — electricity prices can jump. After record generation over the weekend, wind output is forecast to slump on Wednesday, forcing the country to turn to oil.

Coal-fired power generation also increased on Tuesday. The profitability of burning coal for power in Germany compared with gas rose to its highest level since September. That comes as gas prices and carbon costs continue to increase.

The use of additional oil and coal means that Germany’s carbon intensity is as high as it was during last week’s cold snap, even though heating demand is much lower amid mild weather.

French prices settled at €82 per megawatt-hour, with the country’s nuclear fleet operating close to it’s highest level since January on Tuesday. Germany no longer has atomic reactors, so is relying on more coal.

--With assistance from Eamon Akil Farhat.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.