JBS, Minerva Resume Beef Sales to Carrefour After Brazil Spat

(Bloomberg) -- Meatpackers JBS SA and Minerva SA are resuming beef sales to Carrefour SA in Brazil after a spat that halted supplies to stores in the South American nation, according to people familiar with the matter.

The return to normal sales cames after the French retailer issued a public apology to Brazil’s government and farmers, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is yet to be made public.

Carrefour Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard said last week that the retailer was committed to not marketing any meat in France that was produced by the Mercosur trade bloc. The move drew ire from Brazilian officials and companies, which suspended beef sales in retaliation.

--With assistance from Gerson Freitas Jr..

