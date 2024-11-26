Two European Oil Refiners Starting Plants to Make Synthetic Oil

(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE and OMV AG are close to starting up plants that will make synthetic oil from waste plastic to cut emissions in the production of chemicals.

Returning used plastics to a liquid oil state for reprocessing is emerging as an alternative to the more common mechanical recycling where the structure of the plastic doesn’t change significantly.

The facility being started by Total at Grandpuits outside Paris is the first industrial plant of its kind in France, the company said in an email.

Total has started commissioning the chemical recycling facility at the site where it used to operate an oil refinery, it said in response to questions

The pyrolysis unit, built with a partner, will be able to process 15,000 tons of waste a year once it reaches full capacity. The biofuels plant should start in 2025

OMV plans to start up a 16,000 ton plant at its Schwechat refinery outside Vienna by the end of the year and plans to scale up production and expand annual capacity to 200,000 tons, it said over email

