German Power Prices Jump as Wind Generation Set to Plunge

(Bloomberg) -- German power prices jumped, as a forecast slump in wind generation forces a switch to more expensive fossil fuels.

Lighter winds will see generation fall to about 5 gigawatts on Friday, from a peak of 46.6 gigawatts early on Thursday morning. The lower power output will extend into the beginning of December.

While Germany has built up its renewable energy capacity, electricity prices can surge on days when wind and solar power generation are low — the phenomenon known as dunkelflaute. That leaves the country reliant on polluting coal, oil and gas.

German day-ahead power price climbed 49% to €144.25 per megawatt-hour, according to broker data. Still, that’s below the early-November peak of €236 per megawatt-hour, when the country was also forced use more fossil fuels.

The profitability of burning coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, compared with gas rose to its highest level since September.

