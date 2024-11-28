Zimbabwe Sees Growth Surging as Farming Rebounds After Drought

Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe's finance minister, sits in the audience during a plenary session on day two of the 28th World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The World Economic Forum on Africa meeting runs from 4-6 September. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe‘s government expects economic growth to rebound strongly next year as the country recovers from an El Niño-induced drought that’s curbed farm output, fueled demand for imports and squeezed state finances.

Gross domestic product is expected to expand 6% in 2025, up from 2% this year, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in a budget presentation on Thursday. He previously anticipated a 5.3% expansion in 2024.

“The attainment of projected economic growth will result in Zimbabwe being one of fastest-growing economies in the region next year,” Ncube told parliament, northeast of the capital, Harare.

Zimbabwe is among several southern African countries to revised their 2024 growth forecasts due to the drought, the worst in four decades.

Better rainfall is anticipated this season and that bodes well for agricultural production, according to Ncube. Farming and mining are the two mainstays of the economy, and are expected to expand 12.8% and 5.6% respectively in 2025, he said.

The government envisions spending $7.7 billion next year and collecting $7.5 billion in revenue, Ncube said.

