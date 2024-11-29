Arabica Set for Largest Monthly Gain Since 2014 on Supply Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Arabica futures are on track for the biggest monthly jump in more than a decade, with a rally fulled by global supply concerns sending prices to near-record highs.

Supply shortages of the bean used for specialty brews has pushed up futures markets about 32% this month. They’ve soared around 70% this year.

A severe drought earlier this year in top coffee grower Brazil has cast doubt about the size of the country’s crop next season. That follows fears about the cheaper robusta variety produced in Vietnam, hit by dry weather at the start of the growing season and heavy rains as the harvest started.

“Two years of global production below consumption left stocks in destination countries about a third below their long-term average,” said Steve Pollard, a coffee market analyst at Marex Group. “Early reports of the 2025/26 Brazil cherry set point to another year-on-year decline in production, meaning there will be no relief in destination markets for the foreseeable future.”

New York arabica futures gained as much as 3.8% before paring gains on Friday, the first day of trading following the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Logistical and shipping delays out of Brazilian ports and uncertainty over the European Union’s deforestation regulation have also added pressure to the market.

In other softs markets, New York cocoa futures are track for the largest monthly gain since March. Raw sugar is set to post a monthly loss.

