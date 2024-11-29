ADVERTISEMENT

Kazakhstan Hikes Rate for First Time Since 2022 After Tenge Rout

By Nariman Gizitdinov
(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan lifted interest rates for the first time since 2022 amid concerns that a weakening national currency will spur another acceleration in inflation.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan raised the benchmark to 15.25% from 14.25% on Friday. All economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected no change.

In a statement accompanying the decision, the central bank said it will consider tightening monetary policy further at its coming meetings “in order to quickly return inflation to the trajectory of a sustainable slowdown and achieve the target at 5%.”

The Kazakh authorities have been grappling with the economic fallout of Russia’s war on Ukraine and sanctions on its neighbor and second-biggest trading partner. The tenge has dropped to its weakest level since March 2022, prompting the central bank to conduct interventions this week.

 

 

