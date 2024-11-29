Kazakhstan Hikes Rate for First Time Since 2022 After Tenge Rout

The KazMunayGas National Co. headquarters, center left, stand in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP) for the first-quarter was 4.1 percent, Kazakhstan's Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov reported to the government on April 16. Photograph: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg Photographer: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan lifted interest rates for the first time since 2022 amid concerns that a weakening national currency will spur another acceleration in inflation.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan raised the benchmark to 15.25% from 14.25% on Friday. All economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected no change.

In a statement accompanying the decision, the central bank said it will consider tightening monetary policy further at its coming meetings “in order to quickly return inflation to the trajectory of a sustainable slowdown and achieve the target at 5%.”

The Kazakh authorities have been grappling with the economic fallout of Russia’s war on Ukraine and sanctions on its neighbor and second-biggest trading partner. The tenge has dropped to its weakest level since March 2022, prompting the central bank to conduct interventions this week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.