Stockholm Scraps City-Center Ban on Gasoline Cars, SVT Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Stockholm’s plan to ban traditional combustion-engine cars in a central part of the Swedish capital won’t go ahead after it was preliminary rejected by the county board, state broadcaster SVT reported.

Starting Dec. 31, the city had planned to only allow electric cars, some hybrid trucks and fuel-cell vehicles in an area of about 20 blocks in downtown Stockholm in a bid to crack down on pollution.

A spokeswoman for Lansstyrelsen, the county board, couldn’t immediately confirm the report. A final decision will be taken at a later date, SVT said.

