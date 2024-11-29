The Ultimate British Holiday Shopping Guide

(Bloomberg) -- People have multiple strategies for Black Friday holiday shopping this year, including, increasingly, consulting with ChatGPT. But here’s the chance to pick up something a little more thoughtful.

In the mix this year: experiences including wine tasting classes to make you an expert at holiday parties and a sourdough master class (yes, people are still baking.) There’s also a range of potential gifts that run from high style to supremely cozy, including hand-knit mittens from Scotland. In fact, there’s plenty of bespoke British craftsmanship on offer, including gin.

And if you’re looking for presents stateside, check out our comprehensive guide, with no less than 100 items, and our food-and-drink-focused guide, for the gourmets in your life. Now, go get shopping for your UK presents.

EXPERIENCES

Skate and Dine at Beaverbrook Beloved countryside hotel Beaverbrook, just an hour from London in the Surrey countryside, is operating its ice rink through Jan. 30. This year, the decor is inspired by the vintage glamour of St. Moritz and includes on-the-ice-butler service. Its skate-and-dine package includes 45 minutes on the ice and a meal in one of the hotel’s restaurants like its buzzy Japanese grill. Sushi and skating, together at last. From £95 ($120) per adult and £45 per child

Festive Edible Gifts Class at Sauce by the LanghamAt the top of Regent Street in the acclaimed Langham hotel, the cooking school Sauce by the Langham will be offering the chance to make fun and delicious edible Christmas gifts with your friends and family—or for them. Classes include demos and lessons on holiday treats such as gingerbread, shortbread and seasonal jams: You’ll leave with at least four gift items. £150 per person

Wine Tasting at Humble Grape The popular London-based wine bar chain Humble Grape is offering tasting experiences at their locations across the city, both pre- and post-Christmas: The theme is mistletoe and wine. In January, Bordeaux will take center stage with a World of Wine Series that delves into seven regional highlights, with events across multiple London locations, plus a special winemaker supper club event in Fleet Street featuring Laurent David from Chateau Edmus. From £60

Pump Street’s Understanding Sourdough ClassSuffolk-based Pump Street might have started as a bakery in 2010, but it’s now more famous for its refined chocolate bars. This holiday season, father and daughter team Chris and Joanna Brennan are bringing it back to bread, offering intensive five-hour classes devoted to making your own version of their moist-crumbed sourdough. Classes are scheduled for December and also in the new year. £195

PRODUCTS

The Sketch BookOne of the world’s most fabulous places for tea—not to mention a bathroom visit—has a new coffee table book that gives readers a 360-degree tour of the super-styled Mayfair property. The volume, from Sketch founder Mourad Mazouz and chef Pierre Gagnaire, includes recipes for popcorn soup and the makings of a Madhatters party, plus images of iconic dining rooms like the Glade—and, of course, the egg-shaped toilets. £75

Umami Chilli Oil From Dinings SW3 At West London’s chic sushi spot Dinings SW3, demand for refills of chef Masaki Sugisaki’s addictive garlicky chilli oil was so high, the Nobu alum launched an online store just to sell it in the UK. The fiery, nutty condiment is laced with crispy bites, courtesy of fried shallots and garlic, and Japanese rice crackers—20 ingredients in all. £13 for a 160-gram jar

Banda Silver-Plated Champagne Bucket Get your holiday parties off to a glamorous start with this silver-plated Champagne bucket from the new line of homeware products from property and interiors company Banda Gallery. The company’s founder, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is also the husband of Princess Beatrice. Looking for trendy sparkling wines to fill that bucket? Try our guide here for some inspiration. £330

Cozy Knitwear From the Fife ArmsThe Fife Arms near Balmoral Palace in Scotland is owned by the art world legends behind Hauser & Wirth. The chic hotel’s artfully curated gift shop features cozy gifts that reflect local artisans and the northern locale of the property. These hand-knitted mittens and scarf made with local materials embody that ethos. Mittens £125, scarf £375

Rex Delicatessen HamperChef Larry Jayasekara uses products from his supremely stylish deli in an old stable in Mayfair to stock this new hamper. It features top-of-the-line pantry products from the regenerative Rowler farm in Northampton, including wild blackberry jam, cold-press rapeseed oil and honey as well as holiday staples like mince pies. There’s the option of adding Champagne and caviar for an additional charge. £185

Taurus WhiskyIn the idyllic Scottish Highlands, the Torridon Hotel has more than 365 whiskies on offer at the bar. The newest one is its own: a 22-year-old blend called Taurus, which combines a two-grain whisky with a single malt to deliver a richly balanced experience. £125

Grove England Hand CreamGrove England is a new brand from Cotswolds-based interior designer Laura Butler-Madden. Her design philosophy of creating calm spaces has extended to scents and skin care, which are made with natural botanicals. The first collection is inspired by anemones, traditionally the last flowers to bloom in an English country garden. £35 for 85-milliliter tube

A Bespoke GlobeBellerby & Co. Globemakers creates beautiful globes that can be personalized in almost every way imaginable. The hand-drawn and hand-painted illustrations can be focused on anything from hometowns, to travel routes, to the location of a marriage proposal—as well as any names, dates or quotes. From £1,500 to £79,000

Made in Oldstead Holiday Food GiftsMade in Oldstead, the packaged-food delivery service from chef Tommy Banks, is offering gifts for the season. The main event is a festive hamper that has the basis for a blow-out holiday meal, with a beer-and-brown-sugar-glazed ham; Oldstead mincemeat (a Great British Menu-winning recipe); and compelling beetroot and beef fat brownies. There’s also the option of buying Tommy Banks’ mince pies, made with honeyed root vegetables. £200

Renais Festive Lantern Edition GinThis luxury gin is created by Harry Potter star Emma Watson and her brother, Alex, using recycled grape skins from the Watson family vineyards in France and distilled in the UK. The regular bottle already makes a great gift, but the just-released festive edition offers a distinctive bottle created and designed by the Hogwarts actress. £65

