McDonald’s E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Slivered Onions Is Over

A quarter pounder with cheese hamburger is arranged for a photograph at a McDonald's restaurant in El Sobrante, California, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. McDonalds Corp. is trying to contain the fallout from a severe E. coli outbreak that appears to be linked to onions in its Quarter Pounder sandwiches, which has killed one person and sickened dozens of people across the US. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- An E. coli outbreak that ensnared McDonald’s Corp. is over, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Fresh, slivered onions at McDonald’s were the likely source of the outbreak, the CDC said, in line with previous reports. Beef had been ruled out earlier as the potential cause.

A total of 104 people in 14 states reported illnesses, according to the CDC. However, the ultimate number of sickened individuals was likely much larger because many recover without medical care and aren’t tested for E. coli.

McDonald’s disclosed the outbreak on Oct. 22, temporarily yanking the Quarter Pounder burgers that had the slivered onions. It also pledged to spend $100 million to revive sales and support franchisees after the E. coli news scared away many diners.

The Food and Drug Administration also closed its investigation. The announcements give “certainty and validation from leading health authorities, which will be meaningful for our customers and communities,” McDonald’s said Tuesday.

The chain has said it would stop sourcing onions from a Colorado facility of supplier Taylor Farms, which issued a recall after the outbreak.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.