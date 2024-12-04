UK Nuclear Plants to Stay Online for Longer in Clean-Power Boost

HEYSHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: A general view of the Heysham 2 nuclear power station on February 16, 2016 in Heysham, England. French energy provider EDF has announced that the life of Heysham 1 will be extended by five years until 2024, whilst the planned closure of Heysham 2 will be pushed back by seven years to 2030. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photographer: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Four UK nuclear reactors are going to stay online for longer than expected as the country works toward decarbonizing the grid.

The extensions, announced by a unit of operator Electricite de France SA and partner Centrica Plc, include a one-year reprieve for the Hartlepool and Heysham 1 sites that were previously scheduled to shut in 2026. The Heysham 2 and Torness power stations will be kept open until 2030 instead of closing in 2028.

Nuclear power is viewed as critical to the UK government’s plans to cut emissions and reach 2050 net-zero goals. The nation is increasingly relying on wind and solar to meet demand, but needs back-up power when output from those sources drops significantly.

“In an energy system that is becoming ever more intermittent, baseload power generation that doesn’t depend on the sun shining and the wind blowing is essential to keeping the lights on,” Centrica’s Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea said in a statement. Centrica owns a 20% share in the sites.

The four reactors, equivalent to 4.6 gigawatts of capacity, use so-called advanced gas-cooled technology to operate. Inspections of their graphite cores in 2024 informed the decision to extend their lifetimes, according to a separate statement from EDF.

EDF will spend an additional £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) on its nuclear fleet from 2025 to 2027 on top of the £8 billion already invested since 2009. The company is also planning a 20-year life extension for Sizewell B, from 2035 to 2055. A final investment decision on this has not been made yet.

