Chinese Farmer Blames Extreme Weather for Poor Kiwi Harvest

(Bloomberg) -- Continued rains followed by extreme high temperatures resulted in a Chinese farmer’s kiwi harvest dropping by about half.

China Shenshan Orchard Holdings said its poor harvest may result in a decline in revenue and profit this year. The company’s orchards, located in Hubei in central China, experienced continuous rainy weather during the pollination period in April, the firm said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday. This was followed by temperatures of up to 40.7 degrees Celcius (105F) in July to September.

Some of the fruit trees were also affected by canker disease, China Shenshan said.

Adverse weather conditions has impacted many crop-growing countries. Heat waves and unusually wet weather had stunted produce including wheat, corn, and soybean. The two hottest days on Earth were both recorded in July. China also saw the heaviest rainfall on record over summer, which led to flooding and landslides that caused hundreds of deaths.

